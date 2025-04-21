This year, the cannabis community’s favorite holiday, 4/20 coincided with both Easter Sunday and the final day of Passover, offering enthusiasts some creative ways to celebrate from a 420 Rally at Woodbine Park in Toronto to an ‘Easter nug hunt’ in Los Angeles and even kosher-friendly THC gummies in New York. The air was thick with smoke and laughter as people from all walks of life came together for a day that has grown far beyond its counter cultural roots. What began decades ago as a quiet protest and moment of solidarity among cannabis users has transformed into a lively, unapologetic celebration of freedom, advocacy and community. The 4/20 gathering at Washington Square Park has become something of a tradition in recent years, drawing crowds that have only grown larger as marijuana laws have relaxed across the country, including in New York State. 420 Day 2025 Funny Memes: Hilarious Weed Jokes, High Quotes and Instagram Posts Light Up the Internet With Dank Humour, Unmissable For Stoners!

4/20 Celebrations At Washington Square

A crowd of people gathered in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York, to get high and celebrate 4/20 pic.twitter.com/gFzoP6bnbg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 20, 2025

