Gandhi Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is one of the three national holidays of India, the other two being Independence Day and Republic Day. So, is it a dry day on Gandhi Jayanti 2022? Yes! It's a dry day today on October 2 in India! It means that on this day alcohol will be unavailable for sale in restaurants, bars and liquor shops across the country. Dry days are mostly observed on public holidays when all the offices, banks and government institutions remain closed. With that, check out the whole list of dry days in India for 2022 below.

Check Full List of Dry Days in India for 2022

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#GandhiJayanti2022 #MahatmaGandhi #DryDayhttps://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) September 30, 2022

