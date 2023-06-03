A list of 50 best-frozen desserts in the world was recently announced by TasteAtlas, an experiential travel online guide for traditional food. And this list included two desserts from India - kulfi and kulfi falooda. Iranian ice cream, Bastani, locally known as bastani sonnati or bastani sonnati zaferani, was adjudged the top-ranked sweet dish by TasteAtlas. Coming back to Indian desserts, kulfi is a frozen dairy dessert that originated in Delhi during the Mughal era in the 16th century. It is often described as "traditional Indian ice cream". Meanwhile, kulfi falooda, is a mix of kulfi with falooda, another Mughlai cuisine version of a cold dessert made with noodles.

List of the World's 50 Best-Rated Frozen Desserts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

Watch Recipe Video to Make Kulfi at Home

Time to Also Watch Kulfi Falooda Recipe

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)