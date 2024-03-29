A video that has been widely shared online has sparked an investigation into Falooda Nation, a popular eatery located in Lucknow’s Lulu Mall. The video, captured by a customer, shows a worm in the kulfi served at the shop at the popular food junction. After the video went viral, the local food department has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. They have called for a comprehensive examination of the products offered by Falooda Nation to ensure food safety standards are being met. Worm in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate: Telangana Food Laboratory Confirms Presence of White Worms and Web in Chocolate, Marks It 'Unsafe To Consume'.

Worm in Kulfi

Lucknow- A worm was found in the Kulfi of a customer who went to buy it. The customer made the video viral on social media. This is the case of Falooda Nation shop of Lulu Mall.#Lucknow #UttarPradesh #lulumall #India pic.twitter.com/QxpEX083oI — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 28, 2024

