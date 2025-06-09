A shocking case of food contamination has emerged from Punjab's Ludhiana where a lizard was found embedded in an ice cream purchased by a 7-year-old boy from a local street vendor. According to eyewitnesses, the child bought two kulfis for INR 20 and noticed something unusual while eating, prompting his grandmother to inspect, only to discover a lizard inside the ice cream. The incident triggered anger among residents, who confronted the vendor. He claimed the ice cream was pre-packaged by the manufacturer, but allegedly continued selling it despite the discovery. Locals intervened again and escalated the matter. The boy was taken to a private hospital as a precaution, where doctors confirmed his condition is stable. Centipede Found in Amul Ice Cream: Noida Woman Orders Family Pack of Ice Cream Through Blinkit, Finds 'Kankhajura' Inside (Watch Videos).

Ice Cream में निकली छिपकली लुधियाना के सुंदर नगर में आइसक्रीम में छिपकली मिलने के बाद हंगामा। बच्चे ने गली में आए विक्रेता से खरीदी थी कुल्फी। बच्चा जब आइसक्रीम खा रहा था, तभी उसे कटोरी में छिपकली नजर आई। बच्चे की हालत खराब ना हो इसलिए उसे तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया। pic.twitter.com/LUxdbQ6rmD — Rahul Chauhan (@journorahull) June 9, 2025

