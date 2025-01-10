National Milk Day is celebrated in the US every year on January 11. National Milk Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 11. To celebrate the day, whip up a delicious falooda recipe made using cold milk. Falooda is a delicious beverage made with cold milk and ice cream. To prepare, start by soaking basil seeds in water. Next, cook the vermicelli after splitting it. Boil milk and mix in rose syrup. Then combine the rose-syrup-infused milk with the basil seeds and vermicelli. For the finishing touch. Garnish with ice cream, nuts, and fruits. For an extra burst of flavour, add some rose petals. Chill in the refrigerator before you drink it. Your refreshing falooda is ready to enjoy! National Milk Day: Date, History, Significance, of The Day First Milk Deliveries Began in the United States.

Easy Falooda Recipe

