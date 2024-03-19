In a disturbing revelation, a video has surfaced on social media showing an ice cream vendor in Nekkonda in Telangana's Warangal masturbating and mixing semen in Falooda ice cream. The footage has sparked widespread condemnation and concern for public health safety. The accused, identified as Balaji, was arrested after the disturbing video of him masturbating behind the ice cream cart and later adding the semen into the falooda went viral on social media. Hyderabad: Cop Brutally Thrashes Youth in Rasoolpura, AIMIM Demands Action After Viral Video Shows Police Constable Attacking Youngster With Stick.

Ice-Cream Vendor Masturbates, Mixes Semen in Falooda

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)