Dry days are party-spoiler as the sale of liquor is not permitted on these specific days. The days usually are observed during an election day or any auspicious occasion. Just like, today, the Jain and Hindu communities will celebrate the holy festival of Buddha Purnima. The event commemorates the birthday of Gautama Buddha, and it is not a dry day, but Vesak might affect these hours. To know more about Dry Days in India, check the link below. Buddha Purnima 2022 Images & Vesak Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

Dry Days In India 2022 Date Sheet

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#BuddhaPurnima2022 #Vesak2022 #Buddhajayanti https://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)