Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to wish her mother, Anjali on Wednesday. The 24-year-old shared a bunch of adorable unseen photos of the mother-daughter duo and TBH, it is too cute for words. She also jotted down a couple of sweet lines for her mom, writing, "Home is where she is. Happy Birthday to my mama, best friend and 🌍 I love you❤️❤️❤️"

Sachin and Anjali got married in 1995 and are parents to daughter Sara (born 1997) and son Arjun (born 1999).

Here's a Look At Adorable Mother-Daughter Duo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

