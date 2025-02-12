Satyanarayan Vrat, also called Satyanarayan Puja, is an auspicious and significant Hindu ritual that is dedicated to Lord Satyanarayana, who is believed to be a compassionate form of Lord Vishnu. The ritual is usually performed during full moon days (Purnima). On this day, devotees observe a fast, offer their prayers, and seek the blessings from Lord Satyanarayana for happiness, blessings, and spiritual growth. Satyanarayan Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12. For the occasion, watch the below Tyohaar Ki Thaali video to prepare panjiri, jaggery kheer, and Chana dal. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Satyanarayan Vrat 2025 Thali Recipe:

