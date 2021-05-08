DRDO-Developed Drug '2-Deoxy-D-Glucose' Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use in Moderate to Severe COVID-19 Patients

The drug has been developed by DRDO lab Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Clinical trial have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients & reduces supplemental oxygen dependence: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

The drug comes in powder form in sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)