Moderna on Monday announced preliminary neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant following the Company’s booster candidates at 50 µg and 100 µg dose levels. As per Moderna, the currently authorized 50 µg booster of mRNA-1273 increased antibody levels against Omicron variant approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels and a 100 µg dose of mRNA-1273 increased antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

Check Tweet:

