Official communication from Government says - All citizens aged 18+ will be eligible for vaccination under Phase 3 of the world's Largest Vaccine Drive starting May 1, 2021. Registration will start from 00:00 on 28 April 2021 via the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

All citizens aged 18+ will be eligible for vaccination under Phase 3 of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive starting May 1, 2021. Registration will start from 00:00 on 28 April 2021 via the #CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/5SMj1G6Cji — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 27, 2021

Many Netizens tried to log-in on CoWIN Portal & Aarogya Setu App at 00:00 on 28 April 2021.

How many of you are trying to register in Cowin and seeing the >45 years error? pic.twitter.com/vSdaN0t3Pj — Social Justice/சமூக நீதி. (@Sathyantweets) April 27, 2021

Users are unable to register for vaccination.

@ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA unable to register for vaccination on arogya setu/cowin , I thought registration for age <45 has started? pic.twitter.com/wHfCa62osY — Smriti Jaswal🦋 (@smritijaswal) April 27, 2021

Some Journalists tweeted the time of registration as 4pm.

Note - Vaccination registrations to start from 4pm tomorrow on CoWin app for 18+ years. — Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) April 27, 2021

Registration for 18yrs plus will begin from 4pm.

Registration for 18yrs plus will begin from 4pm tomorrow...Go register on #CoWin app and get the jab...Vaccination begins from 1st May for adults #COVIDVaccination — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 27, 2021

While there is no official communication yet on change in time, the users are trying to login via selfregistration.cowin.gov.in to book a slot for vaccination.

