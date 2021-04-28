Official communication from Government says - All citizens aged 18+ will be eligible for vaccination under Phase 3 of the world's Largest Vaccine Drive starting May 1, 2021. Registration will start from 00:00 on 28 April 2021 via the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

Many Netizens tried to log-in on CoWIN Portal & Aarogya Setu App at 00:00 on 28 April 2021.

Users are unable to register for vaccination.

Some Journalists tweeted the time of registration as 4pm.

Registration for 18yrs plus will begin from 4pm.

While there is no official communication yet on change in time, the users are trying to login via selfregistration.cowin.gov.in to book a slot for vaccination.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)