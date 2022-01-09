New Delhi, January 9: The Union Health Ministry has decided to apply filters to CoWIN software to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo does not appear on vaccination certificates in the five poll-bound states to comply with the Model Code of Conduct norms, reported ANI. With the Election Commission declaring the schedule for the assembly elections in five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab on Saturday, the model code of conduct came into force immediately after CEC Sushil Chandra's address on January 8, 2022.

