Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale today alleged that data of CoWIN, an Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, has been leaked. In a Twitter thread, Saket Gokhale claimed that a Telegram bot was sharing private details of all Indians who received COVID-19 vaccine through CoWIN portal. Data of prominent leaders like P Chidambaram, Derek O'Brien, and journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai and Brakha Dutt have been exposed, he alleged. A similar allegation has been reported by The First news portal, which claimed that a Telegram bot was allowing people to search against phone numbers or Aadhaar card numbers to get data of those vaccinated. The bot has now been blocked, it later claimed. Centre Plans To Repurpose CoWIN and Aarogya Setu, Used for Tracking COVID-19, As India’s Health Application.

Saket Gokhale Claims Telegram Bot Leaking CoWIN Data:

SHOCKING: There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available. Some examples 👇 (1/7) — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 12, 2023

4. Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Haribansh Narayan Singh 5. Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, & Sanjay Raut@harivansh1956 @SushmitaDevAITC @DrAMSinghvi @rautsanjay61 (3/7) pic.twitter.com/7Wzyhx1Rfr — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 12, 2023

CoWIN Data Alleged Leak Report:

The Fourth yesterday reported about a huge #CoWinDataLeak yesterday. There was a telegram Not which allowed to search against phone numbers or aadhaar for vaccine data. Exposed details includes Family details(who took vaccination under the same number) and below fields pic.twitter.com/FbfXYgbM1A — 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗱 (@anivar) June 12, 2023

