Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale today alleged that data of CoWIN, an Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, has been leaked. In a Twitter thread, Saket Gokhale claimed that a Telegram bot was sharing private details of all Indians who received COVID-19 vaccine through CoWIN portal. Data of prominent leaders like P Chidambaram, Derek O'Brien, and journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai and Brakha Dutt have been exposed, he alleged. A similar allegation has been reported by The First news portal, which claimed that a Telegram bot was allowing people to search against phone numbers or Aadhaar card numbers to get data of those vaccinated. The bot has now been blocked, it later claimed. Centre Plans To Repurpose CoWIN and Aarogya Setu, Used for Tracking COVID-19, As India’s Health Application.

Saket Gokhale Claims Telegram Bot Leaking CoWIN Data:

CoWIN Data Alleged Leak Report:

