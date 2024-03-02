Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, celebrated for his exquisite creations, has graciously taken to Instagram to provide an alluring sneak peek into the opulent pre-wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The venue, masterfully curated under the guidance of the esteemed Mrs Nita Ambani, is adorned with resplendent floral arrangements, evoking a harmonious blend of creativity and elegance. Notably, the décor features impressive animal-themed walls with distinctive elephant-shaped handlebars that add a whimsical charm to the setting. In his post, Malhotra pays tribute to the quintessential Indian artistry, hailing the venue as a prime example of “Creative Indian Artistry In Jamnagar at its Finest.” Salman Khan Reaches Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding Festivities.

Manish Malhotra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

