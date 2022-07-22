Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on their honeymoon! The newlyweds who got married on July 16 were spotted today in Paris by the paps. In the viral pics, the star couple can be seen flashing a lot of PDA at a restaurant where they apparently went on date. The two were also sharing a kiss in the photos. Hot and sexy! Jennifer Lopez's Old Interview Reveals She Intended to Take Ben Affleck's Last Name After Marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez ♡ (@jlopezaesthetic)

