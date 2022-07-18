Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, who is now officially married to Ben Affleck, in a 2003 interview had shared plans to change her name to Jennifer Affleck, after marrying the 'Justice League' actor.

According to E! News, the duo tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.

In addition to saying "I do," Jennifer has also legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, as per the couple's marriage license, reported the outlet.

She had originally revealed her intention to take Ben's last name while cooking with Pat O'Brien as part of 'Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special' released during the couple's first engagement back in 2003. The clip shows Jennifer moving around the kitchen when Pat asks her: "A week after you're married, what will your name be?"

"I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously," she answered.

"Actually. Jennifer Affleck's a good name," Pat shared, to which Jennifer said, "It's not bad!," cheekily adding, "I'll take it."

Ben proposed to Jen in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film 'Gigli'. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2004. After going their separate ways, the couple didn't spark romance rumors again until May 2021 when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.

As per E! News, in April 2022, Jen announced via her 'On The JLo' newsletter that she and Ben had gotten engaged once again by sharing a video of her new, green engagement ring on her finger. (ANI)

