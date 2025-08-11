Jennifer Ventura, a civil engineer and visionary, was crowned Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2025 on August 10, representing the province of Barahona. She stood out among 28 contestants with her grace, runway poise, and proven experience in beauty pageants and modelling, securing her place as the nation's representative at the 74th Miss Universe pageant. Jennifer will compete in the international event held in Thailand, set to take place on November 21, 2025, where she aims to shine on the global stage with her elegance and vision. Miss Universe 2025 will be the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark will crown her successor at the end of the event. Miss Universe 2025 Date and Venue: When Is the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant? Host Country, India's Contender and Other Details To Know.

