The Muslim community in India will be celebrating Eid al-Adha or Bakrid on July 10, 2022, Sunday. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Big Eid, people are all set to celebrate the joyous festival. Ladies who love to deck up for the festivities, apply mehndi on their palms as mehndi is a significant part of the celebrations in Asian culture. Search platforms are flooded with last-minute searches for easy and beautiful mehndi designs for Eid al-Adha! Keywords like easy mehndi design for Eid, latest mehendi designs for Bakrid 2022, beautiful mehandi designs for Eid al-Adha 2022, Indian henna patterns for Eid, simple Arabic mehndi designs for Bakrid, and more. Well, let's deep dive and get the best of mehndi designs to make Eid al-Adha more vibrant and colourful.

Eid Mubarak Mehndi Designs

Latest Mehandi Design 2022

Eid Special Mehendi Design

Last-Minute Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Adha 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)