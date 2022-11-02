Beauty queens from Miss Grand International 2020, Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin announced their marriage on social media with an adorable video. Fabiola captioned the video (translated in English) as: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22." The two had represented their countries at the beauty pageant franchise based in Thailand. They revealed about getting married after two years of dating. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico tied the nuptial knot in a secret ceremony.

Just Married!

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they are now married. The couple, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, kept their relationship a secret since meeting at Miss Grand International 2020. pic.twitter.com/5CSGMnPIWM — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 2, 2022

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr)

Miss Grand International Too Congratulated The Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 (@missgrandinternational)

