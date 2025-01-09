Magali Benejam, the 30-year-old Miss Universe Argentina, has lost her title after reports reportedly saying that the contest was fixed. She made the claims during a live YouTube broadcast, where she suggested that the final results were questionable. She also hinted that the entire event was staged and the outcome was decided beforehand itself. She also took a dig at 21-year-old Victoria Kjær Theilvig, winner of Miss Universe 2024, claiming that she may have known she was going to win the contest days prior to the finale as she was allegedly given three security guards. Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark's Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe Title, Surpasses Runner-Ups Venezuela, Mexico , Nigeria, Thailand for the Pageant Title.

Magali Benejam Loses Miss Universe Argentina Title

🚨 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐃! | Magali Benejam pic.twitter.com/0I720I58xU — EMmanuel🇳🇬 (@Official_Ogiis) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)