The prestigious Miss Universe stage is set to host beauty queens from across the world who are participating in the competition to win the crown. The 73rd edition of Miss Universe is anticipated to be quite a spectacle at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Ahead of the grand finale, a number of competitions will be held. Before the stage is filled with the Miss Universe semifinalists, there are a series of preliminaries. India’s Rhea Singha will be representing the country at the prestigious event. The Miss Universe India organization announced the live streaming of the Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary competition on official YouTube channel of Miss Universe on November 15 at 7:30 AM IST. Miss Universe 2024 Live Streaming Date and Time in IST: Where To Watch 73rd Miss Universe Grand Finale Online? Know Details About the Beauty Pageant Contest in Mexico.

Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary Competition Live Stream

