Beatrice Luigi Gomez from Cebu City has been crowned the prestigious Miss Universe Philippines 2021 title. The 26-year-old is the first openly bisexual candidate to win the title - making it a historic win for the LGBTQ+ community. Beatrice Luigi Gomez has proudly talked about her relationship with her girlfriend of six years, Kate Jagdon during the entire phase of the competition, which she won triumphantly!

Beatrice Gomez will represent Phillippines at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held in December 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor, Miss Universe 2021 at the end of the event. Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 Winner is Harnaaz Sandhu! Beauty Queen Will Represent Country at the 70th Miss Universe Pageant in Israel.

Meet Beatrice Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021

More Pics of New Miss Universe Phillippines 2021

Miss Cebu City Beatrice Gomez was crowned as the new Miss Universe Philippines 2021! #MissUniversePhilippines2021 | @kaelamalig Credit: Miss Universe Philippines, Inc. and Empire Philippines pic.twitter.com/zXNawwDEuj — GMA News (@gmanews) September 30, 2021

