Miss World 2023 pageant is going to be held in India after 27 years. While speaking to the media, Miss India World 2023 Sini Shetty spoke about the event. She expressed how she has been waiting for it from a long time and that she is excited for the Miss World 2023 pageant. She added that she is super excited to welcome all the countries across the world. Miss World 2023 Host Country Is India! Miss World Beauty Pageant Returns to India After 27 Years.

Watch Sini Shetty's Video Here:

#WATCH | Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty speaks on Miss World 2023 to be held in India. (08.06) pic.twitter.com/omkELF02Tx — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

