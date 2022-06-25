After the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights, on Friday, the first day in a post-Roe America, women from different walks of life rushed to delete the period tracker apps. Reports state that women are deleting the apps out of fear that the data might be used against them in states where abortion is now criminalised. Doree Shahrir, a podcaster said that women should not google “where to get an abortion” if they live in Texas while another person said the data can and likely will be used to arrest women.

Check tweets:

Yes delete your period app. But also don’t arrange rides for people to get abortions on Facebook. Don’t google “where to get an abortion” if you live in Texas. Don’t go to a protest unmasked. The privacy violations that are coming go so much deeper than period apps. — Doree Shafrir (@doree) June 24, 2022

Delete period tracking apps

Delete your period tracking apps today. — Jessica Khoury (@jkbibliophile) June 24, 2022

delete your period tracking app and use a physical calendar. the moment abortion gets criminalized in your state, that data can and likely will be used to arrest you. https://t.co/hWtTnYNkcd — Carlos Berríos Polanco ⚰️ (@Vaquero2XL) June 24, 2022

