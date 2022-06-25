After the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights, on Friday, the first day in a post-Roe America, women from different walks of life rushed to delete the period tracker apps. Reports state that women are deleting the apps out of fear that the data might be used against them in states where abortion is now criminalised. Doree Shahrir, a podcaster said that women should not google “where to get an abortion” if they live in Texas while another person said the data can and likely will be used to arrest women.

Check tweets:

Delete period tracking apps

