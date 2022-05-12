Queen’s popular Diamond Diadem and other jewels including the emerald Delhi Durbar necklace from the monarch’s collection will get showcased in the Royal Collections' summer opening. The crown and jewellery display will mark the Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II has worn the crown countless times during her reign. Now, the Diadem will be displayed at the Buckingham Palace from July 22 to October 2 as part of an exhibition exploring the Queen’s accession. Queen Elizabeth II Wax Statue Left Bald Underneath Hat at Panoptikum Museum To Save Money.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

