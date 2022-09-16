Avneet Kaur loves to travel to exotic locations and her latest picture that she has shared on Insta is from her vacay in Turkey. The actress, dressed in fuchsia colour outfit, can be seen all smiles as she poses ‘on the streets of Old town Antalya’ while passing through some pretty shops. Avneet Kaur Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Swimwear Pictures From Her Maldives Vacay!

Avneet Kaur In Old Town Antalya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)