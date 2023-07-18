Sofia Vergara has shared gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Modern Family actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a strapless floral dress. The Hollywood actor accessorised the look with a white crossbody bag and layered chains and a bracelet. She paired the look with stylish white sneakers. In one of the photos, Sofia is seen posing with a friend. The actor looks absolutely graceful in her latest photos from her Italy vacation. Her middle-parted relaxed hair look serves major hairstyle goals. Sofia Vergara Shares Mirror Selfie Wearing Sleeveless Leopard Print Top, Check Latest Pictures of 'Modern Family' Actress.

Here's Sofia Vergara's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

