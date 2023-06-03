Surbhi Jyoti is currently holidaying in Maldives and setting the internet on fire with her pics and clips from the beachy locale. Now today, the Qubool Hain actress shared a video on her Insta feed which sees her having fun on the island in white bikini paired with baggy neon shirt. The clip also has "Koi Sehri Babu" song playing in the backdrop. Indeed, the TV star is a water baby and her latest reel serves proof. Sunny Leone Sips Champagne As She Stuns in Printed Monokini On Beach During Her Maldivian Vacay (Watch Video).

Surbhi Jyoti on Her Maldivian Holiday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

