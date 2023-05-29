Taapsee Pannu is currently on a holiday spree. Last time the Dunki actress was in New York with her boyfriend and sister Shagun Pannu and it seems they had a gala time. Now Taapsee is enjoying a trip to San Francisco with her sister. She captioned its as, "Light's fading, I'm changing. Overthinking, I don't know what to do.. Take me back, take me back." Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Her French Vacation in Style, Shares Her Stunning Smiling Still.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

