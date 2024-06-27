Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu are the new BFF in town and we have proof! Recently, on June 26, they were spotted together with author and producer Kanika Dhillon, a mutual friend. Kanika shared a picture on her Instagram stories from their casual evening out. Taapsee looked stylish in blue denim jeans and a white top, while Kriti opted for a white shirt paired with a plain blue top. Kanika captioned the image, "Here's to my 2024 story! With my lovely darlings—what a pair we make. All the best to us!" This outing underscores their close friendship beyond the glare of public events. Kriti Sanon Questions Pay Parity in Bollywood, Says Male Co-Stars Get Paid 10 Times More ‘For No Reason’.

Kriti Sanon Clicks Pic With Taapsee Pannu and Producer Kanika Dhillon

Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

