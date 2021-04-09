A 104-year-old woman beats COVID-19 for the second time and the video of her leaving the hospital goes viral. In the video, she gets a round of applause from hospital staff as she heads home after beating coronavirus for a second time.

104-Year-Old Woman Beats COVID-19 for the Second Time! Video of Her Getting Applause From the Hospotal Staff Goes Viral. Watch:

CHEERS: A 104-year-old woman gets a round of applause from hospital staff as she heads home after beating COVID-19 for a second time. https://t.co/EJ7heg2fcP pic.twitter.com/qJx0kKUB7z — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)