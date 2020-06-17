Young Connecticut Boy Playing Basketball Hides as Police Car Passes by, Heartbreaking Video Garners Varying Reactions From Netizens

A vide of a young boy hiding from a police car as he plays basketballs in his driveway in Connecticut has gone viral on social media platforms. The footage shows 10-year-old Eliah happily bouncing his ball in the front yard when a police car passes by. And immediately, he hides behind a parked vehicle as the cops patrol the area. The footage was shared by the Eliah's dad Stacey Pierre-Louis on Instagram, after which it went viral. The surveillance camera was monitoring the front yard of their home in the town of Trumbull when the incident was captured. Louis, shared the footage in an Instagram post last week saying, "Debated with myself for a few days before deciding to post this." Black Lives Matter: From Newlywed Couple Joining Philadelphia Protests to Houston Police Comforting Little Girl, These Heartwarming Instances Will Make You Smile (Watch Videos)

In a long post, he asks his followers, "Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn't doing anything wrong?" The incident has garnered quite a lot of reactions from netizens highlight the apathy that has affected the minds of children also. Hundreds of people commented on the video extending support to the Black community supporting them during these tough times. Black Lives Matter Movement: Canadian Pilot Makes Raised Fist With Flight Path to Extend Support and Tribute to George Floyd (Check Pics and Video)

He further writes, "I asked him why he did that when he got home. He replied; 'because they killed George Floyd'. Stunned, I replied; ok kiddo. I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better. A manager at my job told me to tell him that doing what he did is ridiculous and that I should teach him not to be fearful of police. Deep down I don’t know if it’s true, maybe staying out of the way is best." Black Lives Matter Protests: Aerial Footage Shows Crowds Swelling Dramatically in Philadelphia, Protesting Against George Floyd’s Killing.

In the post, he further asks, "I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them. I live in an affluent neighbourhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants, unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren’t made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?" Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Here is Instagram Post With the Video:

American basketball player LeBron James was among the few to comment on the video.

Here's His Comment:

Following the incident, Stacey Pierre-Louis told CBS News, "Since I've shared this video, I've been overwhelmed with support which leads me to believe that there is far more good in this world than there is bad. So it is our hope that this video can be used as a tool to help continue to bring us together in this fight and inspire change for the better."

Are Children Generally Scared of Police Cars?

We used to always hide when the police drove by. We werent doing a damn thing but playing outside. For some reason we knew to hide. — Dennis Hamlet (@HamboneLaflare) June 16, 2020

He added, "Unfortunately this is the reality for millions of Black and minority children across this nation and the world."

It breaks my heart as well ❤️ — Ryan Martinez (@RyanMMartinez71) June 16, 2020

It Does!

I literally just muttered the exact same phrase. "This breaks my heart". — eugesounds (@eugesounds) June 16, 2020

Isn't It?

Totally heartbreaking. — Mouche520 (@Wattm1Watt) June 16, 2020

Yes, We All Deserve it!

Agreed 💔💔💔 & needs to change. We should all feel free, safe & protected. — michlnyc ❤️ (@michlnyc) June 16, 2020

Worrying it seems to be:

This kills me! Watched this clip and just want grab the kid and hold him tight. I just want to let him know everything will be okay, but I can’t. I can’t because so many aren’t willing to change their ways. 💔😢 — JackSneakerton512 (@JackSneakerton) June 16, 2020

Yeah

this is so upsetting 🥺🥺😭😭 — ariah barbara (@AriahBarbara) June 16, 2020

Louis further said, "My priority as a parent and family man is to protect my son and children from the atrocities and injustices of the world and provide them with the tools to be whole, productive and fearless contributing members of the world. Unfortunately, in the state of times and for reasons we all see daily, it makes it difficult. But as many parents are doing, I can only continue to educate and prepare my son with the truth and arm him with the tools to continue to create change. It's my hope that when he becomes a man, he'll then be able to do the same for his family."

