In today's viral news, a 56-year-old woman gave birth to her son and daughter-in-law's baby in Utah in the United States. The grandmother turned surrogate to help the husband-wife duo who were not left with many choices after the wife had to undergo a hysterectomy. The granny Nancy Hauck offered the option to serve as a surrogate for her son's granddaughter as per news reports. Reportedly, Nancy was in labour for nine hours, which she expressed as “a remarkable and spiritual experience." New Year Baby: California Mother Fatima Madrigal Gives Birth to Twins 15 Minutes Apart, Son in 2021 and Daughter in 2022.

Here Are The Pics Of The Family With The New Born Baby!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cambria Hauck (@cambriairene)

