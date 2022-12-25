If you've been on the internet, you must have heard of Aabha Paul, a star who has her fans drooling with her HOT and sexy pictures. Aabha Paul, if you do not know, is the star of Gandii Baat and she is also labelled as one of the entertainment industry's boldest actresses. She frequently posts pictures of herself in a sensual bikini or skimpy outfit online. Aabha Paul, also a social media star, is most known for her roles in adult web series like Gandii Baat and XXX. She is pretty active on social media, especially Instagram and frequently posts suggestive images and reels. She recently uploaded a couple of bikini pictures. Aabha Paul is also famous for her daringly bold roles in the XXX, Mastram, and Gandii Baat television series and was too talked about. She has been heating up social media with her XXX-tra saucy photos and videos. Aabha Paul Hot Navel Video: Sexy XXX Star Grooves Seductively In Black Lingerie in Erotic Instagram Reel.

Aabha, who is renowned for her audacious performances, has so far taken on extraordinary and challenging characters throughout her career. However, Aabha Paul super HOT photos and videos are always top searched online. When asked if she felt comfortable playing daring sequences on television, she responded in the affirmative but added that the screenplay should call for it and that the filming should be done so that it doesn't come off as cheap or vulgar. The XXX actress intends to play some strong characters in the future on OTT platforms with a worthwhile theme and a powerful message. Paul is highly active on Instagram and frequently shares personal details about her life with her followers. Here are some of the star's most audacious images and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Aabha Paul XXX-tra Hot Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Floral Print Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Aabha Paul in a Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Just Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Seductive Pose by Aabha Paul!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Aabha, a Ghaziabad native, admitted that she had never imagined herself as an actress. But because she had always aspired to be an actress or a model, she was carrying out her mother's request. Aabha claimed that she would have been an engineer if she had not chosen to become an actress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).