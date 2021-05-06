An adorable video of an old man taking rescued puppies out for a fun ride on a doggo train in melting hearts online. The internet is totally crushing on this super cute, undated video was shared on Twitter by American basketball player Rex Chapman. According to the video, a senior citizen from Fort Worth, Texas in the USA, Eugene Bostick, built a train for his rescued dogs to take them out for rides around town. Watch:

This is 80 year old Eugene Bostick. He built and operates a train that takes rescued good girls and good boys out for rides. Humanity... pic.twitter.com/8rzrxb2YLr — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 6, 2021

