The suspense on the Ahmedabad IPL team’s official name finally ends with the new Indian Premier League franchise announcing the Gujarat Titans. The announcement comes days ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. And like every trending topic, netizens are having a blast sharing funny memes and jokes on the choice of the team name. Now, do not get them wrong. They absolutely love the fact Ahmedabad-based IPL team, owned by CVC Capital, will be called Gujarat Titans. It’s just that no breaking news is complete without having some fun in the form of memes and hilarious reactions. After all, Ahmedabad IPL team fans have been waiting for the official announcement since forever! Check out the best Ahmedabad IPL Team, aka Gujarat Titans funny memes and jokes.

Isi Baat Pe Dhol Bajao

Itni Khushi

Well, Not Everyone Is Happy

For The Last Time, It's Gujarat Titans

Pic 1 - #AhmedabadIPLTeam has announced their team name 😃 Pic 2 - It's Ahmedabad Titans 😏 pic.twitter.com/xUBYR1TKlF — Anushmita⁷ (@anushmita7) February 7, 2022

Welcome, Gujarat Titans

