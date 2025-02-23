On February 20, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal officially announced his reunion with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor for Drishyam 3, sending fans into a frenzy. While details about the Malayalam thriller are still awaited, a new report suggests that Ajay Devgn has also given his nod to the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 and will be reuniting with director Abhishek Pathak for the highly anticipated film. ‘Drishyam 3’ Confirmed! Mohanlal’s George Kutty Returns for Another Nail-Biting Ride To Save His Family in Threequel to Jeethu Joseph’s Blockbuster Thriller – Check Announcement.

‘Drishyam 3’ Hindi Update

According to Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn, who played Vijay Salgaonkar in the first two Hindi remakes of Drishyam, has reportedly prioritised Drishyam 3 over other commitments. A source was quoted as saying, “Ajay was committed to doing some other film in the July / August window, but now, the actor has prioritised Drishyam 3 over the other options. A couple of weeks back, Abhishek Pathak and the writers went and gave a narration of Drishyam 3 to Ajay, and the actor was bowled over with the twists and turns in the screenplay. He is excited and all set to return again as Vijay Salgaonkar.” Actress Meena To Reprise Her Role in ‘Drishyam 3’; Mohanlal’s Co-Star Shares ‘Good Vibes Only’ Post After Film Announcement.

Ajay Devgn Upcoming Movies

Beyond Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn has an action-packed slate, including De De Pyaar De 2, Dhamaal 4 and Ranger, keeping him occupied until the end of 2025. The source added, “Ajay is booked till the end of 2025 with DDPD 2, Dhamaal 4, Ranger and Drishyam 3. He is super confident of all the films in is line up and is making an attempt to serve films from diverse genres (even in the franchise space) to the cinema going audience.” Meanwhile, his film Raid 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, followed by Son of Sardaar 2 on July 25. While an official confirmation on Drishyam 3 is still awaited, fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of the gripping thriller franchise.

