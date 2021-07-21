Hollywood star, Alicia Silverstone, teamed up with her 10-year-old son, Bear, to re-enact an iconic scene from her timeless movie, Clueless. The scene widely famous as ‘Cher in Calvin Klein white dress’ or ‘it looks like underweah’ had Alicia as Cher and Dan Hedaya as her protective father having a little ‘chit-chat’ about her skimpy slip dress before she goes on a date. Actors Paul Rudd (Josh Lucas) and Justin Walker (Christian Stovitz) were also part of the scene.

Celebrating Clueless’ 26th anniversary, the 44-year-old recreated this scene with her son stepping in the role of Cher’s father! Bear looks quite adorable in an oversized jacket and glasses.

Check Out Alicia Silverstone and Her Son Re-Enacting The Scene

Check Out The Original Scene From 1995’s Clueless

