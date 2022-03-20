At a stall of Gol Gappa in Aligarh, two groups of people started fighting with each other over eating of gol gappa and fired at each other, 5 people are injured and others are arrested by the police, investigation has been started over the issue and the accused will presented in front of the magistrate within the next 24 Hours, said police.

Check Tweet:

गोलगप्पे पहले खाने को लेकर दो पक्षों में विवाद हुआ, तत्काल मौके पर पहुँचकर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गयी । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) March 20, 2022

