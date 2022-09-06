In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a massive fire broke out after a Scorpio car and a bike collided with each other. The unfortunate incident took place at Gularia Mode located at Kasganj Road in Charra. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the bike and car can be seen getting burnt to ashes. As per reports, the driver of the car and the bike rider's life were saved. Later, the fire brigade team got the fire under control.

अलीगढ़ ➡स्कॉर्पियो और बाइक टकराने के बाद लगी आग ➡स्कॉर्पियो और बाइक धू-धू कर जलकर हुई खाक ➡गाड़ी चालक और बाइक सवार लोगों ने बचाई जान ➡दमकल विभाग की टीम ने आग पर पाया काबू ➡छर्रा के कासगंज रोड स्थित गुलरिया मोड की घटना। #Aligarh pic.twitter.com/LlgDty1ERf — भारत समाचार (@bstvlive) September 6, 2022

