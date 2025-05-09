You’ve probably noticed it: that row of brushes at the base of escalators. Maybe you have run your shoe along them, just for fun, assuming they are there to clean the dirt or dust. It is a common misconception, but the truth is that those brushes on the side have nothing to do with cleaning. They’re not there to give your shoes a spa treatment. They aren’t even there to make the escalator look like it’s about to sweep up after a party. No, those brushes have a very practical purpose — and it’s one that might surprise you. Let's understand the ultimate mystery that often puzzles us. How Much Water To Drink in a Day? Are You Having the Right Amount?

Why Do Escalators Have Brushes?

So, why do escalators have brushes? Well, it’s all about safety and cleanliness, although let’s be honest, that’s probably not the first thing that pops into your mind when you see them. The brushes are designed to stop objects from getting trapped between the steps and the escalator frame. Those gaps are a dangerous place for your shoes, bags, or even your toes. Imagine a stray pencil falling into that black hole of doom, just waiting to sabotage your whole day. Why Were Chainsaws Invented? From Childbirth to Lumberjacks, the Surprising and Unexpected Origins of a Power Tool.

The brushes also act as a buffer to prevent dirt and debris from accumulating in those same gaps. It’s like the escalator’s own personal vacuum cleaner—without the loud whirring or the embarrassing "Oops, I tripped over the cord" moments. So, in a sense, these weird looking brushes are the unsung heroes of public transportation.

Do the Brushed Needed Maintainence?

Think of them like the “invisible” workers who are always there but never get the credit they deserve. They gently nudge the dirt and grime out of sight, making sure your ride up or down remains relatively smooth. Without them, your shoes might be carrying more than just the weight of your day—they could be carrying an awkward collection of litter.While they might be convenient, they also need maintenance. Over time, they wear out and get dirty (who knew, right?). So the next time you step on an escalator, give those brushes a little nod of appreciation. They're out there, silently doing their thing, keeping your ride free from weirdly placed gum and runaway pens.

And hey, without them, you'd be one step closer to becoming that person who trips over something you can’t even see.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).