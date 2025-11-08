In a heartwarming and hilarious viral moment from Amroha’s Sungarh village, locals celebrated the second birthday of a buffalo named Shera with unmatched enthusiasm. Owner Israr turned the quiet village into a party zone - complete with DJ beats, sweets, and a lavish community feast. The birthday star, Shera, was decked up in colourful garlands, tassels, and flowers, while villagers danced, clicked selfies, and even smeared cake-like cream on his face. Videos from the celebration show Shera leading a grand procession as children cheered and elders joined the fun. Locals say Shera is popular for his calm nature and impressive build, and this extravagant celebration was Israr’s way of showing love and gratitude. The adorable video have now gone viral, melting hearts and sparking laughter across social media. Viral Video Shows Woman Cutting Birthday Cake With 'Pistol' in Club, Delhi Police Launch Probe.

Amroha Villagers Throw Grand Birthday Party for Buffalo

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Arun Chahal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

