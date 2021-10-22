Amul India is well known for always coming up with its special tropical edition on special events. This time, the country’s leading dairy brand has made a creative tropical to mark India's 100 crore COVID-19 caccination milestone. In the advert, Amul wrote, 'Saathi hath badhana, saathi re' showing the 'butter girl' dressed up like a frontline worker, wearing a mask and an injection in her hand, symbolising the vaccination drive in the country.

On Thursday, India marked the major milestone of 100 crore vaccination-mark, nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme was started to protect the people against COVID-19.

Here's the Tropical Doodle:

