Amul has amazed all with its new topical ad congratulating ‘golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the Men’s Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The topical ad shared features an animated sketch of Neeraj Chopra holding the javelin in one hand and the gold medal on the other. Neeraj Chopra Reacts After Winning Gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says, ‘This Moment Will Live With Me Forever’.

Check Amul's Topical on Neeraj Chopra's Historic Win!

#Amul Topical: India wins her first ever track and field gold medal! pic.twitter.com/jK5lS4WpzZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 8, 2021

Chopra can be seen showing his medal to the Amul girl, who is saluting him. “#Amul Topical: India wins her first-ever track and field gold medal (sic),” Amul shared the animated topical with this caption. “Neeraj on the thrown,” reads the text on the graphic. The post went crazy viral with thousands of likes.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)