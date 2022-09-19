The chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra on Monday shared an impressive video of a man who can be seen ferrying pedestrians through the flooded road to the other side. Waterlogged roads during the rainy season are a common problem, but this man's solution to earning some money off the problem has won Mahindra's heart. Sharing the video, industrialist wrote "Entrepreneurship & Enterprise. It’s everywhere. Unstoppable. #MondayMotivation."

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)