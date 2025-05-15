Sanjay Bangar’s child, Anaya, has come far since she opened up about her gender transformation journey. The 23-year-old currently lives in Manchester, UK, but originally hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is quite active on social media, sharing glimpses of her everyday life. Her new Instagram reel features Anaya from her cricket practice session. It appears like she is all set to ace the game format as seen in the video. “Just letting you guys know that I have smtg huge coming up!!” reads the caption, which sparked curiosity among her followers, wondering what she is up to next. Sanjay Bangar's Child Anaya Bangar Alleges Harassment in Shocking Revelation After Gender Change, Says 'Cricketers Sent Me Nude Pictures of Them.'

Anaya Bangar Posts Cricket Practice Session Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

