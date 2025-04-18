Anaya Bangar, the child of famous former India national cricket team player, coach, and commentator Sanjay Bangar recently opened up about "toxic masculinity" in the world of cricket. She also made a shocking revelation about the harassment she had to face after her gender transition. Anaya Bangar, formerly known as Aryan Bangar had to go through a journey of transformation, which included hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirmation surgery when she decided to change her gender. Sanjay Bangar’s Child Anaya Shares Transformation Journey in Inspirational Post, Instagram Reel Captures Before and After Moments As She Underwent Hormone Replacement Therapy (Watch Video).

As per a recent interview with the Lallantop, Anaya Bangar revealed how the cricketing community reacted after her gender change, as besides being the child of a famous cricketer, she herself played professional cricket, for Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket, and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. Revealing shocking truths about harassment, she said, "There has been support and there have been some harassment as well...There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of them".

Anaya Bangar Opens Up on Harassment:

Anaya Bangar also went on to reveal the "toxic masculinity" in the cricketing world, saying, "I played with some well known cricketers now like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity".

Further opening up on the horrific experience after the gender change, she disclosed that even vetran cricketers harassed her, saying, "The person used to give gaalis in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. There was another instance, when I was in India, I told a puraane (veteran) cricketer about my situation. He told me let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you". Bangar is now presently not eligible to play women's cricket as ICC has barred transgender women from playing domestic top-tier and international matches.

