In many cultures across India, rains are regarded as an auspicious sign of life and happenings. Amidst heavy rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh, a bride and her family resorted to a boat ride to the groom's house. Identified as Prashanti, the bride can be seen dressed in her wedding attire while heading to the groom Ashok's place. The incident comes from the state's Konaseema region and shows the hassle-free chit-chat of people on board during the boat travel.

Watch Video Here:

Fully decked up #BrideOnBoat, making her way to d groom's place along with family members: Prashanti & Ashok reportedly chose a date in July over August to have rain hassle-free wedding but a #TruantMonsoon left #AndhraPradesh's #Konaseema flooded #MonsoonWedding @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/iauxbSNIyQ

— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)